Thursday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Minnesota Twins (0-0) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (0-0) at 4:10 PM ET (on March 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.

The Twins will call on Pablo Lopez versus the Royals and Zack Greinke.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, Kansas City came away with a win 23 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Last season Kansas City scored the 24th-most runs in baseball (640 total, four per game).

The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule