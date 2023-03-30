How to Watch the Blues vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost six in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.
Watch ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX to take in the action as the Blues and Blackhawks meet.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Blues vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/21/2023
|Blues
|Blackhawks
|5-3 CHI
|12/29/2022
|Blues
|Blackhawks
|3-1 STL
|11/16/2022
|Blackhawks
|Blues
|5-2 STL
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have allowed 271 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 27th in league play in goals against.
- The Blues' 239 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blues are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.5 goals per game (45 total) over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|71
|33
|34
|67
|51
|49
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|59
|25
|41
|66
|29
|31
|33.5%
|Robert Thomas
|70
|17
|46
|63
|40
|64
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|74
|21
|37
|58
|42
|36
|46.5%
|Justin Faulk
|74
|10
|32
|42
|53
|48
|-
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 264 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 25th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 178 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 19 goals over that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|74
|20
|13
|33
|27
|31
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|64
|10
|22
|32
|57
|44
|-
|Andreas Athanasiou
|73
|14
|14
|28
|42
|52
|38%
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Tyler Johnson
|48
|9
|18
|27
|20
|29
|51.5%
