Find the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39), which currently has three players listed, as the Thunder ready for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (16-59) at Paycom Center on Wednesday, March 29 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Thunder lost 137-134 to the Hornets on Tuesday. In the Thunder's loss, Isaiah Joe led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding two rebounds and one assist).

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8 4.9 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Out Ankle 31.3 4.8 5.4 Lindy Waters III SG Out Foot 5.1 1.7 0.7

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Rodney McGruder: Out (Foot), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin)

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSDET

Thunder Season Insights

The 117.6 points per game the Thunder score are only 1.1 fewer points than the Pistons give up (118.7).

Oklahoma City has a 24-9 record when scoring more than 118.7 points.

The Thunder have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 113.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.9 points fewer than the 117.6 they've scored this season.

Oklahoma City hits 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (17th in the NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

The Thunder put up 112.2 points per 100 possessions (14th in the league), while giving up 111.3 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -9.5 228

