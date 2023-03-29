Thunder vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-59) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) after losing 10 road games in a row. The Thunder are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Pistons Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 123 - Pistons 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Pistons
- Pick ATS: Thunder (- 11.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (231.5)
- The Thunder have put together a 45-30-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 32-42-1 mark of the Pistons.
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents aren't as successful (49.3% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (53.9%).
- The Thunder have a .560 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-11) this season, better than the .197 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (14-57).
Thunder Performance Insights
- Oklahoma City has been carried by its offense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by scoring 117.6 points per game. It ranks 20th in the league in points allowed (116.5 per contest).
- The Thunder are delivering 24.5 assists per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Thunder are making 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 35.9% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Oklahoma City has taken 63.2% two-pointers (accounting for 71.7% of the team's buckets) and 36.8% threes (28.3%).
