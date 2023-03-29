The Detroit Pistons (16-59), on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Paycom Center, will attempt to stop a six-game losing stretch when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Thunder (-11.5) 231 -660 +490 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Thunder (-11.5) 231.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Thunder (-11.5) - -600 +450 Bet on this game with Tipico

Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Trends

  • The Thunder's +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.6 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while allowing 116.5 per outing (20th in the league).
  • The Pistons put up 110.7 points per game (28th in league) while allowing 118.7 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -598 scoring differential and have been outscored by eight points per game.
  • These two teams score a combined 228.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 235.2 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Oklahoma City has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 32 times.
  • Detroit has put together a 32-41-2 ATS record so far this season.

Thunder and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Thunder +80000 +50000 +550
Pistons - - -

