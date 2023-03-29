Luguentz Dort and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 137-134 loss to the Hornets, Dort tallied 16 points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Dort's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.7 12.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.7 Assists 2.5 2.1 2.1 PRA 22.5 20.3 19.9 PR 19.5 18.2 17.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.1



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Pistons

Dort is responsible for taking 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.8 per game.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Pistons concede 118.7 points per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pistons have given up 45.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons have conceded 12 makes per contest, 10th in the league.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 26 7 5 2 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.