Jaylin Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Williams, in his most recent showing, had three points, six rebounds and four assists in a 137-134 loss to the Hornets.

With prop bets available for Williams, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaylin Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.9 6.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.0 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 12.2 13.5 PR 13.5 10.7 11.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylin Williams' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaylin Williams Insights vs. the Pistons

Williams is responsible for attempting 3.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.9 per game.

Williams is averaging 2.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Williams' Thunder average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pistons have conceded 118.7 points per game, which is 27th-best in the league.

Giving up 45.1 rebounds per contest, the Pistons are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 25.8 assists per game, the Pistons are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Pistons are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Williams or any of his Thunder teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.