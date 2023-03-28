The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) at Paycom Center on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Thunder are coming off of a 118-112 win against the Trail Blazers in their most recent game on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 31 points, two rebounds and three assists for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8.0 4.9 2.0 Lindy Waters III SG Out Foot 5.1 1.7 0.7 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Out Ankle 31.3 4.8 5.4

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle), Gordon Hayward: Questionable (Ankle), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: Questionable (Shoulder), Terry Rozier: Out (Foot)

Thunder vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSSE

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder put up 117.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 117.1 the Hornets allow.

Oklahoma City is 26-8 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

In their last 10 games, the Thunder have been racking up 110.4 points per game, an average that's much lower than the 117.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Oklahoma City knocks down 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.0. It shoots 35.9% from deep while its opponents hit 36.0% from long range.

The Thunder rank 15th in the NBA with 112.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th in the league defensively with 111.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Thunder vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -9 227

