The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) host the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) after winning five home games in a row. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Thunder vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: BSOK and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -9.5 -

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • A total of 42 of Oklahoma City's 76 games with a set total have hit the over (55.3%).
  • So far this season, the Thunder have compiled a 45-29-0 record against the spread.
  • Oklahoma City has won 13, or 56.5%, of the 23 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Oklahoma City has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
  • The Thunder have a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Thunder vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Thunder 0 0% 117.4 228.5 116.2 233.3 230.5
Hornets 0 0% 111.1 228.5 117.1 233.3 229.6

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • The Thunder have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 4-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • Three of Thunder's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Oklahoma City has a worse record against the spread at home (22-14-0) than it does in away games (23-15-0).
  • The Thunder put up 117.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 117.1 the Hornets give up.
  • When Oklahoma City puts up more than 117.1 points, it is 26-7 against the spread and 26-8 overall.

Thunder vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Thunder and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 45-29 2-1 42-33
Hornets 36-40 13-8 32-44

Thunder vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Thunder Hornets
117.4
Points Scored (PG)
 111.1
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
26-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 18-4
26-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 16-6
116.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.1
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
22-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-13
20-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 21-18

