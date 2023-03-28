Luguentz Dort Player Prop Bets: Thunder vs. Hornets - March 28
Luguentz Dort will hope to make a difference for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Charlotte Hornets.
Below, we break down Dort's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.
Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Hornets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|13.7
|11.2
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.4
|5.0
|Assists
|--
|2.1
|1.9
|PRA
|22.5
|20.2
|18.1
|PR
|20.5
|18.1
|16.2
|3PM
|2.5
|1.9
|2.1
Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Hornets
- This season, Luguentz Dort has made 4.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 9.7% of his team's total makes.
- He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 14.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Dort's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.7 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 117.1 points per game.
- The Hornets give up 46.4 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Hornets are 18th in the league, giving up 25.8 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 12.4 makes per contest.
Luguentz Dort vs. the Hornets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/29/2022
|28
|22
|1
|2
|5
|0
|2
