Tuesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (23-11) versus the Washington Huskies (19-14) at is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Kansas. Game time is at TBA on March 28.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Jayhawks earned a 78-64 victory over Arkansas.

Kansas vs. Washington Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Kansas vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 66, Washington 63

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks beat the No. 17-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, 98-93, on March 1, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jayhawks are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories, but also tied for the 41st-most losses.

Kansas has seven wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Huskies are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 121st-most victories.

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 1

77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 8

80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on December 31

66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on February 26

78-64 at home over Arkansas (No. 45) on March 26

Kansas Performance Insights