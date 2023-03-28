The Vancouver Canucks (34-34-5) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (33-34-6) on the road on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP.

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP

ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-115) Canucks (-105) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have gone 12-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, St. Louis has gone 12-12 (winning 50.0%).

The Blues have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 43 of 73 games this season.

Blues vs. Canucks Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 233 (19th) Goals 245 (11th) 266 (27th) Goals Allowed 265 (26th) 44 (20th) Power Play Goals 54 (10th) 47 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 62 (27th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blues with DraftKings.

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis went over in six of its past 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Blues' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Blues are scoring 3.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Blues' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 233 total, which makes them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Blues are ranked 27th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 266 total goals (3.6 per game).

They're ranked 25th in the league with a -33 goal differential .

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.