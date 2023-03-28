The St. Louis Blues will host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, March 28, with the Canucks victorious in three consecutive games.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP to see the Canucks look to defeat the Blues.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/23/2023 Blues Canucks 3-2 (F/OT) VAN 12/19/2022 Canucks Blues 5-1 STL

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are giving up 266 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league play.

The Blues rank 19th in the league with 233 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) during that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 70 33 34 67 50 48 41.7% Pavel Buchnevich 58 24 40 64 29 31 33.5% Robert Thomas 69 16 46 62 39 63 53.2% Brayden Schenn 73 21 36 57 42 34 46.6% Justin Faulk 73 9 30 39 50 47 -

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have conceded 265 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.

The Canucks have 245 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.

Canucks Key Players