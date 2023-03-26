How to Watch the Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) after losing five home games in a row.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
- In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 48.8% from the field, it is 21-4 overall.
- The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 12th.
- The Thunder put up just 1.2 more points per game (117.4) than the Trail Blazers give up (116.2).
- Oklahoma City is 26-11 when scoring more than 116.2 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder average 121.1 points per game at home, compared to 113.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City is ceding 115.4 points per game this season at home, which is 1.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (117.2).
- When playing at home, the Thunder are making 0.6 more threes per game (12.6) than in road games (12). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out For Season
|Wrist
