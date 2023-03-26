Kansas vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 26
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Sunday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (22-11) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (24-12) matching up at Allen Fieldhouse (on March 26) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-66 victory for Kansas.
The Jayhawks came out on top in their most recent outing 64-55 against Nebraska on Thursday.
Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Kansas vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 71, Arkansas 66
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- The Jayhawks' best victory this season came against the Iowa State Cyclones, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 17). The Jayhawks brought home the 98-93 win at home on March 1.
- The Jayhawks have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 43rd-most in the country. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Kansas is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Jayhawks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 1
- 77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 8
- 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on December 31
- 66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on February 26
- 64-55 at home over Nebraska (No. 49) on March 23
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks have a +320 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 72.9 points per game to rank 48th in college basketball and are allowing 63.2 per outing to rank 144th in college basketball.
- Kansas is posting 71.4 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (72.9).
- The Jayhawks are scoring 76.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 69.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Kansas is surrendering 62.2 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 66.6.
- The Jayhawks' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 71 points a contest compared to the 72.9 they've averaged this year.
