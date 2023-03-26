Josh Giddey and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 116-111 loss to the Lakers (his most recent action) Giddey posted 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.

We're going to look at Giddey's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.3 16.3 Rebounds 7.5 7.9 8.8 Assists 6.5 6.1 6.5 PRA 31.5 30.3 31.6 PR 24.5 24.2 25.1 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.1



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Josh Giddey has made 7.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.2% of his team's total makes.

Giddey is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Giddey's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.7 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Trail Blazers give up 116.2 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 42.4 rebounds per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 26.4 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Josh Giddey vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 28 19 6 7 2 0 0 12/21/2022 31 13 6 6 0 0 1

