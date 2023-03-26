Having won four in a row on the road, the St. Louis Blues play at the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW to watch as the Kings and the Blues square off.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Blues vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/4/2023 Kings Blues 4-2 LA 10/31/2022 Blues Kings 5-1 LA

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 259 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 26th in the NHL.

The Blues have 227 goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 69 31 34 65 50 47 41.7% Pavel Buchnevich 57 23 39 62 29 31 34.5% Robert Thomas 68 16 44 60 39 62 53.4% Brayden Schenn 72 21 35 56 42 32 46.3% Justin Faulk 72 8 29 37 49 47 -

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings are allowing 227 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

The Kings' 245 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 8-0-2 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that time.

