The St. Louis Blues (32-33-6) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-39-10), who have fallen in three in a row, on Saturday, March 25 at 10:30 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW.

Blues vs. Ducks Game Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-155) Ducks (+135) 6.5

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won 11 of their 23 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (47.8%).

St. Louis has an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Blues have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

In 41 of 71 matches this season, St. Louis and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Blues vs. Ducks Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 221 (20th) Goals 183 (31st) 256 (26th) Goals Allowed 288 (32nd) 42 (20th) Power Play Goals 33 (30th) 42 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 66 (30th)

Blues Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, St. Louis went over five times.

The average amount of goals in the Blues' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Blues have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Blues' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 221 total, which makes them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Blues have given up 256 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.

They're ranked 25th in the league with a -35 goal differential .

