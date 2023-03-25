How to Watch the Blues vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Blues (32-33-6) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-39-10) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.
Check out the Blues-Ducks matchup on NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Blues vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/21/2022
|Blues
|Ducks
|3-1 STL
|11/19/2022
|Blues
|Ducks
|6-2 STL
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have given up 256 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Blues rank 20th in the league with 221 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Blues are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|68
|31
|34
|65
|48
|47
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|56
|23
|39
|62
|28
|31
|33.3%
|Robert Thomas
|67
|16
|44
|60
|39
|61
|53.5%
|Brayden Schenn
|71
|19
|34
|53
|42
|32
|46.2%
|Justin Faulk
|71
|8
|27
|35
|49
|47
|-
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 288 goals conceded (four per game) is 32nd in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 183 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Ducks have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 28 goals during that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|72
|22
|36
|58
|66
|28
|41.7%
|Troy Terry
|65
|20
|34
|54
|25
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|72
|10
|33
|43
|43
|33
|-
|Mason McTavish
|71
|16
|25
|41
|28
|24
|41.4%
|Frank Vatrano
|72
|18
|18
|36
|28
|19
|41.2%
