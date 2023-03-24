This Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed Villanova Wildcats (30-6) playing against the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (21-12) on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It tips off at 2:30 PM, with the winner advancing to the N/A Region bracket final.

Villanova Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Villanova vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes score 12.1 more points per game (70.5) than the Wildcats allow (58.4).
  • When it scores more than 58.4 points, Miami (FL) is 17-8.
  • Villanova's record is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Wildcats record 71.0 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 63.9 the Hurricanes allow.
  • When Villanova scores more than 63.9 points, it is 24-1.
  • Miami (FL) is 16-3 when allowing fewer than 71.0 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 44.2% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Hurricanes concede defensively.
  • The Hurricanes shoot 41.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Wildcats concede.

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/6/2023 UConn L 67-56 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/18/2023 Cleveland State W 76-59 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
3/20/2023 FGCU W 76-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
3/24/2023 Miami (FL) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Virginia Tech L 68-42 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 Oklahoma State W 62-61 Assembly Hall
3/20/2023 @ Indiana W 70-68 Assembly Hall
3/24/2023 Villanova - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

