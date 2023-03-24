Thunder vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - March 24
The Oklahoma City Thunder's (36-37) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Friday, March 24 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) at Crypto.com Arena. It starts at 10:30 PM ET.
The Thunder's last contest was a 127-105 loss to the Clippers on Thursday. The Thunder got a team-best 30 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the loss.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kenrich Williams
|PF
|Out For Season
|Wrist
|8
|4.9
|2
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Out (Foot)
Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK
Thunder Season Insights
- The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 116.7 the Lakers give up.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 26-11 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.
- While the Thunder are posting 117.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 114.1 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City connects on 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36%.
- The Thunder rank 14th in the NBA with 112.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th defensively with 111 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-4.5
|231
