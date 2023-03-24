The Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and BSOK.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK

SportsNet LA and BSOK Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers score 116.5 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 116.7 (21st in the league) for a -16 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder put up 117.5 points per game (fifth in league) while giving up 116.3 per contest (19th in NBA). They have a +84 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.

These teams average a combined 234 points per game, three more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 233 points per game combined, two more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has compiled a 35-35-3 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has covered 44 times in 73 games with a spread this year.

Thunder and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +60000 +25000 +210 Lakers +2500 +1400 -110

