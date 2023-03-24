Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Thunder vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 118 - Thunder 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (231.5)
- The Lakers have covered less often than the Thunder this year, recording an ATS record of 35-35-3, as opposed to the 45-27-1 mark of the Thunder.
- When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (8-1-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (80%) than Oklahoma City (22-10-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Oklahoma City and its opponents are more successful (54.8% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (47.9%).
- The Lakers have a .591 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-9) this season, higher than the .449 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (22-27).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Thunder Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Oklahoma City is fifth-best in the league offensively (117.5 points scored per game) and ranked 19th defensively (116.3 points allowed).
- The Thunder are 20th in the NBA in assists (24.5 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Thunder make 12.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th and 16th, respectively, in the NBA.
- Oklahoma City attempts 63.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.7% of Oklahoma City's baskets are 2-pointers, and 28.3% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.