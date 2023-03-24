The Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK

SportsNet LA and BSOK Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Thunder vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Thunder 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 4.5)

Thunder (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



The Lakers have covered less often than the Thunder this year, recording an ATS record of 35-35-3, as opposed to the 45-27-1 mark of the Thunder.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (8-1-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (80%) than Oklahoma City (22-10-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Oklahoma City and its opponents are more successful (54.8% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (47.9%).

The Lakers have a .591 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-9) this season, higher than the .449 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (22-27).

Thunder Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Oklahoma City is fifth-best in the league offensively (117.5 points scored per game) and ranked 19th defensively (116.3 points allowed).

The Thunder are 20th in the NBA in assists (24.5 per game) in 2022-23.

The Thunder make 12.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th and 16th, respectively, in the NBA.

Oklahoma City attempts 63.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.7% of Oklahoma City's baskets are 2-pointers, and 28.3% are 3-pointers.

