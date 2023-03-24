The No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) on Friday at 9:00 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from KFC Yum! Center and airing on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

Creighton is 15-5 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 41st.

The Bluejays average 76.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers give up.

Creighton has a 17-6 record when putting up more than 67.9 points.

Princeton Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

This season, Princeton has a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 279th.

The Tigers average seven more points per game (75.5) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (68.5).

When Princeton allows fewer than 76.7 points, it is 17-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Creighton has fared better in home games this year, posting 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Bluejays are giving up 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than in away games (70.6).

In home games, Creighton is sinking 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than in away games (7.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (30.7%).

Princeton Home & Away Comparison

At home, Princeton scores 81.4 points per game. On the road, it scores 72.4.

At home, the Tigers give up 71.6 points per game. Away, they give up 66.5.

Beyond the arc, Princeton knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (9), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35%) as well.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Xavier L 82-60 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 NC State W 72-63 Ball Arena 3/19/2023 Baylor W 85-76 Ball Arena 3/24/2023 Princeton - KFC Yum! Center

Princeton Schedule