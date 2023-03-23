Thunder vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - March 23
The injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) currently features just one player on it. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 23 from Crypto.com Arena.
The teams meet again after the Thunder beat the Clippers 101-100 on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in the win with 31 points, while Kawhi Leonard had 21 in the losing effort for the Clippers.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kenrich Williams
|PF
|Out For Season
|Wrist
|8
|4.9
|2
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Norman Powell: Out (Shoulder), Paul George: Out (Leg), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)
Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK
Thunder Season Insights
- The Thunder put up 5.2 more points per game (117.6) than the Clippers give up (112.4).
- When it scores more than 112.4 points, Oklahoma City is 28-18.
- The Thunder have fared worse offensively over their past 10 games, compiling 116.6 points per contest, one fewer point their than season average of 117.6.
- Oklahoma City makes 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9. It shoots 36% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.8%.
- The Thunder rank 14th in the league averaging 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th, allowing 110.8 points per 100 possessions.
Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-4
|232
