The Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) as 4.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -4.5 231.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 231.5 points in 40 of 72 games this season.
  • Oklahoma City's games this year have had a 233.8-point total on average, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Oklahoma City has a 45-26-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Thunder have won in 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Oklahoma City has a record of 12-15, a 44.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Thunder vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Thunder Total Facts
Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Clippers 21 28.8% 112.7 230.3 112.4 228.6 224.2
Thunder 40 55.6% 117.6 230.3 116.2 228.6 230.4

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Oklahoma City has a 7-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Thunder have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
  • Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .595 (22-14-0). Away, it is .657 (23-12-0).
  • The Thunder put up an average of 117.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 112.4 the Clippers allow.
  • Oklahoma City is 33-12 against the spread and 28-18 overall when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Thunder Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Clippers 36-37 15-16 32-41
Thunder 45-26 24-10 41-31

Thunder vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Clippers Thunder
112.7
Points Scored (PG)
 117.6
22
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
17-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-12
20-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 28-18
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.2
9
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
31-21
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-6
32-20
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 20-9

