Luguentz Dort will hope to make a difference for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dort, in his most recent time out, had seven points and six rebounds in a 101-100 win over the Clippers.

Below, we break down Dort's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.9 12.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.7 Assists -- 2.2 2 PRA 19.5 20.5 19.6 PR 17.5 18.3 17.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.1



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Clippers

Dort is responsible for attempting 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.8 per game.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.9. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 112.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Clippers have allowed 43.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

Conceding 24.7 assists per game, the Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 38 7 6 1 1 0 0 10/27/2022 34 21 3 4 1 0 2 10/25/2022 26 4 2 0 0 0 0

