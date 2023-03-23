Coming off a win last time out, the Detroit Red Wings will host the St. Louis Blues (who lost their most recent game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW is the spot to tune in to watch the Red Wings and the Blues square off.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Blues vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Blues Red Wings 3-2 (F/SO) DET

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues concede 3.6 goals per game (253 in total), 26th in the league.

With 217 goals (3.1 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 37 goals over that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 67 31 33 64 45 47 41.7% Pavel Buchnevich 55 23 39 62 26 31 32.5% Robert Thomas 67 16 44 60 39 61 53.5% Brayden Schenn 70 18 34 52 41 31 46.2% Justin Faulk 70 8 27 35 49 46 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have given up 228 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.

The Red Wings rank 24th in the NHL with 203 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 23 goals over that time.

Red Wings Key Players