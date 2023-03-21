Thunder vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - March 21
Find the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Thunder ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:30 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Thunder secured a 124-120 victory over the Suns. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 40 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kenrich Williams
|PF
|Out For Season
|Wrist
|8
|4.9
|2
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Norman Powell: Out (Shoulder), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)
Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSOK and BSSC
Thunder Season Insights
- The Thunder's 117.9 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.6 points, Oklahoma City is 28-18.
- The Thunder have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 118.2 points per contest, 0.3 more than their season average of 117.9.
- Oklahoma City connects on 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 36.1% rate (15th in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 36% from deep.
- The Thunder score 112.3 points per 100 possessions (14th in league), while allowing 110.9 points per 100 possessions (10th in NBA).
Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-7
|237
