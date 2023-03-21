On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) at 10:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSC.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Thunder matchup.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSC
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Thunder Moneyline
DraftKings Clippers (-7) 237 -265 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Clippers (-7.5) 237.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Clippers (-7) 237.5 -250 +210 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Clippers (-6.5) 237.5 -280 +235 Bet on this game with Tipico

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Trends

  • The Clippers average 112.8 points per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 112.6 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a +19 scoring differential overall.
  • The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game (posting 117.9 points per game, third in league, and giving up 116.4 per outing, 20th in NBA) and have a +105 scoring differential.
  • These teams score a combined 230.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to score 229 points per game, eight fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Los Angeles has covered 36 times in 72 games with a spread this season.
  • Oklahoma City is 43-26-2 ATS this season.

Thunder and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Thunder +100000 +50000 +340
Clippers +1300 +600 -2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Thunder? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.