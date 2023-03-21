Luguentz Dort and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

In a 124-120 win over the Suns (his most recent action) Dort produced 20 points.

Let's look at Dort's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.0 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.3 Assists -- 2.2 2.1 PRA 20.5 20.5 20.5 PR 18.5 18.3 18.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.1



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.8 per contest.

He's taken 5.5 threes per game, or 14.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.9. His opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.6 points per contest, the Clippers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 43.2 rebounds per contest, the Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

The Clippers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.8 assists per contest.

Conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2022 34 21 3 4 1 0 2 10/25/2022 26 4 2 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.