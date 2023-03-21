The Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Giddey posted 16 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 124-120 win versus the Suns.

We're going to look at Giddey's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.2 16.9 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 8.6 Assists 5.5 6.1 8.1 PRA 31.5 30.1 33.6 PR 25.5 24 25.5 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.2



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Clippers

Giddey has taken 14.4 shots per game this season and made 7.0 per game, which account for 14.4% and 14.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Giddey is averaging 2.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Thunder average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.9. His opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have conceded 112.6 points per game, which is 10th-best in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have given up 24.8 per contest, 10th in the NBA.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Josh Giddey vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2021 32 8 18 10 0 0 0 11/1/2021 35 15 5 7 1 2 2

