The Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) as 7-point favorites on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSC.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSC
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Thunder vs. Clippers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Clippers 116 - Thunder 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Clippers

  • Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 7)
  • Pick OU: Under (237.5)
  • The Thunder have put together a 44-26-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 36-36-0 mark from the Clippers.
  • When the spread is set as 7 or more this season, Los Angeles (6-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.2%) than Oklahoma City (10-3-1) does as the underdog (71.4%).
  • Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 44.4% of the time this season (32 out of 72), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (39 out of 71).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 31-15, while the Thunder are 21-26 as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

  • Oklahoma City is the third-best squad in the NBA in points scored (117.9 per game) and 20th in points conceded (116.4).
  • The Thunder are 19th in the NBA in assists (24.6 per game) in 2022-23.
  • Beyond the arc, the Thunder are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 15th in 3-point percentage at 36.1%.
  • In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has attempted 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.3% of Oklahoma City's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 71.7% have been 2-pointers.

