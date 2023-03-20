Kansas vs. Missouri Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest features the Kansas Jayhawks (20-11) and the Missouri Tigers (18-13) facing off at Allen Fieldhouse (on March 20) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-62 win for Kansas.
The Jayhawks came out on top in their most recent game 86-72 against Western Kentucky on Friday.
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Kansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 70, Missouri 62
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones on March 1, the Jayhawks notched their best win of the season, a 98-93 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Jayhawks are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories, but also tied for the 35th-most losses.
- Kansas has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Jayhawks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.
Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 1
- 77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 8
- 66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 44) on February 26
- 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 44) on December 31
- 85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks average 73.2 points per game (48th in college basketball) while giving up 64 per contest (173rd in college basketball). They have a +283 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game.
- Offensively, Kansas is averaging 71.4 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (73.2 points per game) is 1.8 PPG higher.
- The Jayhawks put up 76.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.
- Defensively, Kansas has been better at home this season, surrendering 63.5 points per game, compared to 66.6 in road games.
- The Jayhawks have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 72.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, one point fewer than the 73.2 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.