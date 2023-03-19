How to Watch Kentucky vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) will attempt to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 2:40 PM.
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Kentucky Wildcats are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Kansas State Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Kentucky is 18-4 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Kentucky Wildcats are the ninth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Kansas State Wildcats rank 149th.
- The Kentucky Wildcats average 74.6 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 68.9 the Kansas State Wildcats allow.
- Kentucky has an 18-4 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Kansas State Wildcats have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, three percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Kentucky Wildcats have averaged.
- Kansas State is 12-6 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Kansas State Wildcats are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Kentucky Wildcats sit at second.
- The Kansas State Wildcats score an average of 75.5 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 67.6 the Kentucky Wildcats give up.
- Kansas State is 18-2 when giving up fewer than 74.6 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Kentucky has fared better at home this year, putting up 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in away games.
- The Kentucky Wildcats surrender 64.1 points per game in home games this season, compared to 70.9 away from home.
- Kentucky is making 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and five% points better than it is averaging in road games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas State averages 75 points per game at home, and 76.7 away.
- At home the Kansas State Wildcats are conceding 61.4 points per game, 19.2 fewer points than they are on the road (80.6).
- Beyond the arc, Kansas State drains more treys on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (6.7), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (33.1%).
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 88-79
|Bud Walton Arena
|3/10/2023
|Vanderbilt
|L 80-73
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/17/2023
|Providence
|W 61-53
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 89-81
|WVU Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|TCU
|L 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Montana State
|W 77-65
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
