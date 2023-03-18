A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 4-seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) take the court against the No. 13 seed Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ABC

Saint Louis vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Billikens score just 2.8 more points per game (69.6) than the Lady Volunteers allow their opponents to score (66.8).

When it scores more than 66.8 points, Saint Louis is 14-7.

Tennessee is 17-1 when it allows fewer than 69.6 points.

The Lady Volunteers average 6.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Billikens give up (69.7).

Tennessee has a 15-4 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.

When Saint Louis gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 12-9.

The Lady Volunteers shoot 42.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Billikens concede defensively.

Saint Louis Schedule