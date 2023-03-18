A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 4-seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) take the court against the No. 13 seed Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Saint Louis vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Billikens score just 2.8 more points per game (69.6) than the Lady Volunteers allow their opponents to score (66.8).
  • When it scores more than 66.8 points, Saint Louis is 14-7.
  • Tennessee is 17-1 when it allows fewer than 69.6 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers average 6.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Billikens give up (69.7).
  • Tennessee has a 15-4 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.
  • When Saint Louis gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 12-9.
  • The Lady Volunteers shoot 42.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Billikens concede defensively.

Saint Louis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 59-44 Chase Fieldhouse
3/4/2023 Rhode Island W 59-56 Chase Fieldhouse
3/5/2023 UMass W 91-85 Chase Fieldhouse
3/18/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena

