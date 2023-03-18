How to Watch the Saint Louis vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 4-seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) take the court against the No. 13 seed Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM.
Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ABC
Saint Louis vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Billikens score just 2.8 more points per game (69.6) than the Lady Volunteers allow their opponents to score (66.8).
- When it scores more than 66.8 points, Saint Louis is 14-7.
- Tennessee is 17-1 when it allows fewer than 69.6 points.
- The Lady Volunteers average 6.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Billikens give up (69.7).
- Tennessee has a 15-4 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.
- When Saint Louis gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 12-9.
- The Lady Volunteers shoot 42.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Billikens concede defensively.
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 59-44
|Chase Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 59-56
|Chase Fieldhouse
|3/5/2023
|UMass
|W 91-85
|Chase Fieldhouse
|3/18/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
