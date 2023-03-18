The No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (25-9) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 South Region bracket matchup against the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (22-8) on Saturday at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 6:10 PM on TNT. The matchup's over/under is 146.

Missouri vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -6.5 146

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

In 20 games this season, Missouri and its opponents have gone over 146 combined points.

Missouri's contests this year have an average total of 153.7, 7.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Missouri Tigers have compiled a 17-15-1 record against the spread.

Missouri has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 15, or 93.8%, of those games.

Missouri has been at least a -280 moneyline favorite nine times this season and won all of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Missouri has a 73.7% chance to win.

Missouri vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146 % of Games Over 146 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 20 60.6% 79.4 154.8 74.3 142.4 149.5 Princeton 12 42.9% 75.4 154.8 68.1 142.4 143.2

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

Missouri is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Missouri Tigers have hit the over four times.

The 79.4 points per game the Missouri Tigers score are 11.3 more points than the Princeton Tigers allow (68.1).

Missouri is 13-6-1 against the spread and 21-0 overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Missouri vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 17-15-1 4-6-1 17-16-0 Princeton 16-12-0 2-0 15-12-1

Missouri vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Missouri Princeton 16-3 Home Record 11-3 5-5 Away Record 7-4 7-10-1 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

