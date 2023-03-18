The No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (25-9) will take to the court against the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (22-8) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. Missouri is a 6.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which begins at 6:10 PM on TNT. The point total for the matchup is set at 149.

Missouri vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -6.5 149

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149 points 18 times.

Missouri has an average total of 153.7 in its outings this year, 4.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Missouri Tigers have put together a 17-15-1 record against the spread.

Missouri has won 15, or 93.8%, of the 16 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Missouri has been at least a -280 moneyline favorite nine times this season and won all of those games.

Missouri has a 73.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Missouri vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149 % of Games Over 149 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 18 54.5% 79.4 154.8 74.3 142.4 149.5 Princeton 8 28.6% 75.4 154.8 68.1 142.4 143.2

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

Missouri has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Four of Missouri Tigers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Missouri Tigers average 11.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Princeton Tigers allow (68.1).

Missouri has a 13-6-1 record against the spread and a 21-0 record overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Missouri vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 17-15-1 4-6-1 17-16-0 Princeton 16-12-0 2-0 15-12-1

Missouri vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Missouri Princeton 16-3 Home Record 11-3 5-5 Away Record 7-4 7-10-1 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

