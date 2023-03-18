The Missouri Tigers and the Princeton Tigers are scheduled to meet in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 6:10 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Kobe Brown and Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Missouri vs. Princeton

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Missouri's Last Game

In its previous game, Missouri beat Utah State on Thursday, 76-65. D'Moi Hodge scored a team-high 23 points (and chipped in two assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 23 4 2 4 0 5 Kobe Brown 19 8 2 2 1 3 DeAndre Gholston 11 2 1 0 0 0

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown leads the Missouri Tigers with 15.9 points per game and 6.3 rebounds, while also averaging 2.5 assists.

Hodge posts 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 2.6 steals (sixth in the nation) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Noah Carter puts up 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 31.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nick Honor averages a team-best 2.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 7.9 points and 1.6 rebounds, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

DeAndre Gholston is averaging 10.7 points, 1.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)