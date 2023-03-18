The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) are 3.5-point favorites to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday at 5:15 PM on CBS. The over/under is 144.5 for the matchup.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -3.5 144.5

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas' 32 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 144.5 points 14 times.

The average total in Kansas' games this season is 143.5, one point fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Jayhawks are 15-17-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Kansas has won 21 out of the 25 games, or 84%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Kansas has won 16 of its 17 games, or 94.1%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Kansas.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 14 43.8% 75.5 149.9 67.9 135.2 144 Arkansas 14 43.8% 74.4 149.9 67.3 135.2 141.5

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

Kansas has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Jayhawks have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.

The Jayhawks record 75.5 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 67.3 the Razorbacks allow.

Kansas is 11-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 15-17-0 9-11 15-17-0 Arkansas 14-18-0 3-2 15-17-0

Kansas vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

Kansas Arkansas 15-1 Home Record 13-3 7-4 Away Record 2-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

