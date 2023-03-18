Jalen Wilson and Anthony Black are two players to watch on Saturday at 5:15 PM ET, when the Kansas Jayhawks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Kansas' Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, Kansas topped Howard 96-68. With 20 points, Wilson was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 20 7 0 0 0 2 Gradey Dick 19 11 5 3 0 3 KJ Adams 13 4 2 1 2 0

Kansas Players to Watch

Wilson paces his squad in both points (20.1) and rebounds (8.4) per contest, and also averages 2.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Gradey Dick puts up 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin McCullar averages 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Dajuan Harris posts a team-high 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 46.8% from the field.

KJ Adams is averaging 10.5 points, 2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Kansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)