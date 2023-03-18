Top Players to Watch: Kansas vs. Arkansas - Second Round
When the Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 5:15 PM ET, Jalen Wilson and Anthony Black will be two of the top players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Saturday, March 18
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Arena
- Location: Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Kansas' Last Game
On Thursday, in its most recent game, Kansas defeated Howard 96-68. With 20 points, Wilson was its top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Wilson
|20
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gradey Dick
|19
|11
|5
|3
|0
|3
|KJ Adams
|13
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
Arkansas' Last Game
In its most recent game, Arkansas topped Illinois on Thursday, 73-63. Ricky Council IV scored a team-high 18 points (and added zero assists and 10 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ricky Council IV
|18
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Davonte Davis
|16
|6
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Anthony Black
|12
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
Kansas Players to Watch
Wilson paces the Jayhawks with 20.1 points per contest and 8.4 rebounds, while also averaging 2.2 assists.
Gradey Dick is putting up 14.3 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Kevin McCullar puts up 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field.
Dajuan Harris averages a team-leading 6.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 46.8% from the field.
KJ Adams puts up 10.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Arkansas Players to Watch
Black is the Razorbacks' top assist man (4.1 per game), and he averages 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Council is No. 1 on the Razorbacks in scoring (16 points per game) and assists (2.2), and posts 3.6 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
The Razorbacks get 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Davonte Davis.
Makhi Mitchell tops the Razorbacks in rebounding (5.6 per game), and averages 7.2 points and 1.1 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
The Razorbacks receive 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jordan Walsh.
Kansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Wilson
|18.8
|8.5
|1.3
|1.1
|0.3
|1.2
|Dajuan Harris
|10.4
|2.7
|6.9
|2.8
|0.4
|0.9
|Gradey Dick
|14.5
|5.4
|2
|1.4
|0.3
|2.5
|Kevin McCullar
|9.6
|5.2
|2.2
|1.2
|0.9
|0.7
|KJ Adams
|10.7
|4.5
|2.2
|0.5
|0.5
|0
Arkansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Black
|13
|4.8
|4
|2.3
|0.7
|0.7
|Ricky Council IV
|13.3
|4.5
|1.5
|0.8
|0.4
|0.6
|Makhi Mitchell
|7.4
|5.3
|1.4
|0.6
|1.5
|0
|Davonte Davis
|9.5
|4.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.1
|1.7
|Nick Smith Jr.
|13.8
|1.6
|1.9
|1.1
|0.1
|1.6
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.