When the Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 5:15 PM ET, Jalen Wilson and Anthony Black will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS

Kansas' Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, Kansas defeated Howard 96-68. With 20 points, Wilson was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 20 7 0 0 0 2 Gradey Dick 19 11 5 3 0 3 KJ Adams 13 4 2 1 2 0

Arkansas' Last Game

In its most recent game, Arkansas topped Illinois on Thursday, 73-63. Ricky Council IV scored a team-high 18 points (and added zero assists and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ricky Council IV 18 10 0 1 1 1 Davonte Davis 16 6 1 4 0 2 Anthony Black 12 6 1 3 1 0

Kansas Players to Watch

Wilson paces the Jayhawks with 20.1 points per contest and 8.4 rebounds, while also averaging 2.2 assists.

Gradey Dick is putting up 14.3 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Kevin McCullar puts up 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field.

Dajuan Harris averages a team-leading 6.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 46.8% from the field.

KJ Adams puts up 10.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Black is the Razorbacks' top assist man (4.1 per game), and he averages 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Council is No. 1 on the Razorbacks in scoring (16 points per game) and assists (2.2), and posts 3.6 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Razorbacks get 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Davonte Davis.

Makhi Mitchell tops the Razorbacks in rebounding (5.6 per game), and averages 7.2 points and 1.1 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

The Razorbacks receive 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jordan Walsh.

Kansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 18.8 8.5 1.3 1.1 0.3 1.2 Dajuan Harris 10.4 2.7 6.9 2.8 0.4 0.9 Gradey Dick 14.5 5.4 2 1.4 0.3 2.5 Kevin McCullar 9.6 5.2 2.2 1.2 0.9 0.7 KJ Adams 10.7 4.5 2.2 0.5 0.5 0

Arkansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)