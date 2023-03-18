The Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, with a tip-off time of 5:15 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jalen Wilson and Anthony Black are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS

Kansas' Last Game

In its previous game, Kansas topped Howard on Thursday, 96-68. Wilson scored a team-high 20 points (and added zero assists and seven rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 20 7 0 0 0 2 Gradey Dick 19 11 5 3 0 3 KJ Adams 13 4 2 1 2 0

Arkansas' Last Game

Arkansas was victorious in its most recent game versus Illinois, 73-63, on Thursday. Ricky Council IV starred with 18 points, and also had 10 boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ricky Council IV 18 10 0 1 1 1 Davonte Davis 16 6 1 4 0 2 Anthony Black 12 6 1 3 1 0

Kansas Players to Watch

Wilson paces his squad in both points (20.1) and rebounds (8.4) per game, and also posts 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Gradey Dick is posting 14.3 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Kevin McCullar posts 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Dajuan Harris is tops on the Jayhawks at 6.3 assists per contest, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 8.8 points. He is seventh in the nation in assists.

KJ Adams is averaging 10.5 points, 2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Black is No. 1 on the Razorbacks in assists (4.1 per game), and produces 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds. He also posts 2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Council is the Razorbacks' top scorer (16 points per game) and assist man (2.2), and posts 3.6 rebounds.

Davonte Davis is putting up 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Makhi Mitchell is the Razorbacks' top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he averages 7.2 points and 1.1 assists.

Jordan Walsh gets the Razorbacks 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 18.8 8.5 1.3 1.1 0.3 1.2 Dajuan Harris 10.4 2.7 6.9 2.8 0.4 0.9 Gradey Dick 14.5 5.4 2 1.4 0.3 2.5 Kevin McCullar 9.6 5.2 2.2 1.2 0.9 0.7 KJ Adams 10.7 4.5 2.2 0.5 0.5 0

Arkansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)