The Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks are slated to play in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, with a tip-off time of 5:15 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Jalen Wilson and Anthony Black are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Kansas' Last Game

Kansas won its previous game against Howard, 96-68, on Thursday. Wilson was its top scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 20 7 0 0 0 2 Gradey Dick 19 11 5 3 0 3 KJ Adams 13 4 2 1 2 0

Arkansas' Last Game

In its previous game, Arkansas beat Illinois on Thursday, 73-63. Ricky Council IV scored a team-high 18 points (and added zero assists and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ricky Council IV 18 10 0 1 1 1 Davonte Davis 16 6 1 4 0 2 Anthony Black 12 6 1 3 1 0

Kansas Players to Watch

Wilson puts up 20.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.2 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Gradey Dick posts 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin McCullar posts 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Dajuan Harris leads the Jayhawks at 6.3 assists per game, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 8.8 points. He is seventh in the country in assists.

KJ Adams is posting 10.5 points, 2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Black is the Razorbacks' top assist man (4.1 per game), and he averages 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Council is averaging a team-best 16 points per contest. And he is producing 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 44.3% of his shots from the field.

The Razorbacks get 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Davonte Davis.

Makhi Mitchell is the Razorbacks' top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he delivers 7.2 points and 1.1 assists.

Jordan Walsh gives the Razorbacks 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 18.8 8.5 1.3 1.1 0.3 1.2 Dajuan Harris 10.4 2.7 6.9 2.8 0.4 0.9 Gradey Dick 14.5 5.4 2 1.4 0.3 2.5 Kevin McCullar 9.6 5.2 2.2 1.2 0.9 0.7 KJ Adams 10.7 4.5 2.2 0.5 0.5 0

Arkansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)