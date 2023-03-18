Saturday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) clashing at Wells Fargo Arena (on March 18) at TBA. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-70 win for Kansas.

Based on our computer prediction, Arkansas should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 144.5 over/under.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Kansas vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 73, Arkansas 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+3.5)



Arkansas (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Kansas' record against the spread this season is 15-17-0, while Arkansas' is 14-18-0. Both the Jayhawks and the Razorbacks are 15-17-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The teams average 149.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 contests. Arkansas has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (scoring 75.5 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball while giving up 67.9 per contest to rank 114th in college basketball) and have a +266 scoring differential overall.

Kansas wins the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 33.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 87th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32 per outing.

Kansas knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (161st in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc.

The Jayhawks rank 129th in college basketball by averaging 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 51st in college basketball, allowing 86 points per 100 possessions.

Kansas wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 12.1 (211th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.6.

