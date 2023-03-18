Kansas vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) will compete with the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This game tips at 5:15 PM.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Arkansas matchup.
Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-3.5)
|143.5
|-175
|+145
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-3.5)
|143.5
|-170
|+145
Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Kansas has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 34 times this season.
- Arkansas has compiled a 16-16-2 record against the spread this year.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Kansas is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- The Jayhawks have slightly worse odds to win the national championship now, from +1300 at the beginning of the season to +1400.
- Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5500
- Sportsbooks have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +5500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
- Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.8%.
