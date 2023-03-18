The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) aim to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday at 7:10 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Houston has compiled an 18-16-1 record against the spread this season.

The Cougars and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 35 times this season.

Auburn is 16-16-1 ATS this season.

So far this year, 20 out of the Tigers' 33 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +450

+450 Houston is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+450), but only third-best, according to computer rankings.

The Cougars' national championship odds have jumped from +900 at the beginning of the season to +450, the 79th-biggest change among all teams.

Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 18.2%.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 The Tigers were +4500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +7500, which is the 68th-biggest change in the country.

Auburn has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.