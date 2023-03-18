How to Watch the Baylor vs. Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 7 Baylor Bears (19-12) play the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, tipping off at 5:30 PM.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN
Baylor vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson Tide score 7.2 more points per game (69.9) than the Bears allow (62.7).
- When it scores more than 62.7 points, Alabama is 14-4.
- Baylor is 15-2 when it allows fewer than 69.9 points.
- The Bears record 72 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 59.8 the Crimson Tide allow.
- Baylor is 18-7 when scoring more than 59.8 points.
- Alabama is 20-5 when giving up fewer than 72 points.
- This season the Bears are shooting 43% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Crimson Tide concede.
- The Crimson Tide's 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is 2.6 higher than the Bears have given up.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Texas
|W 63-54
|Moody Center
|3/4/2023
|West Virginia
|L 63-52
|Ferrell Center
|3/10/2023
|Iowa State
|L 74-63
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/18/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Florida
|L 81-77
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/26/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 57-55
|Foster Auditorium
|3/2/2023
|Kentucky
|L 71-58
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/18/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
