A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament South Region bracket is on the line when the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) meet the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at TBA. Alabama has been installed as an 8.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The over/under for the matchup is 144.5.

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -8.5 144.5

Alabama vs Maryland Betting Records & Stats

The Crimson Tide have gone 20-12-0 ATS this season.

Alabama has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite 19 times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Crimson Tide, based on the moneyline, is 78.9%.

Maryland is 20-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Terrapins have been listed as an underdog of +280 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Maryland has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 21 65.6% 82.6 152.9 68.7 131.9 149.8 Maryland 7 22.6% 70.3 152.9 63.2 131.9 136.7

Additional Alabama vs Maryland Insights & Trends

Alabama has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Crimson Tide have hit the over five times.

Maryland has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Terrapins have hit the over five times.

The Crimson Tide record 19.4 more points per game (82.6) than the Terrapins give up (63.2).

Alabama is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall when scoring more than 63.2 points.

The Terrapins' 70.3 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 68.7 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

Maryland has put together a 12-4 ATS record and a 17-0 overall record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 20-12-0 10-8 15-17-0 Maryland 20-11-0 1-0 11-20-0

Alabama vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits

Alabama Maryland 15-0 Home Record 16-1 9-3 Away Record 2-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

