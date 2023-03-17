Friday's first-round NCAA tournament game between the Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) at Nationwide Arena at 9:20 PM ET features the Tigers' Kendric Davis and the Owls' Johnell Davis as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: TNT

Memphis' Last Game

Memphis won its most recent game against Houston, 75-65, on Sunday. Kendric Davis starred with 31 points, and also had five rebounds and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kendric Davis 31 5 3 1 0 3 DeAndre Williams 16 13 2 0 0 2 Alex Lomax 10 3 4 3 0 1

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

Florida Atlantic won its most recent game versus UAB, 78-56, on Saturday. Alijah Martin starred with 30 points, and also had 11 boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alijah Martin 30 11 1 3 0 5 Johnell Davis 18 7 0 4 0 0 Giancarlo Rosado 7 7 2 0 0 0

Memphis Players to Watch

DeAndre Williams paces his squad in rebounds per game (8), and also averages 17.8 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 1 block.

Elijah McCadden is averaging 7.6 points, 1.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Chandler Lawson is posting 5 points, 0.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Alex Lomax averages 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Johnell Davis is posting a team-high 13.5 points per game. And he is delivering 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Vladislav Goldin is putting up a team-best 6.4 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.6 points and 0.4 assists, making 64.3% of his shots from the floor.

Martin is posting 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

Nicholas Boyd is the Owls' top assist man (2.5 per game), and he puts up 9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Michael Forrest is putting up 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Memphis Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeAndre Williams 19.4 8.1 3.3 1.5 1 1.4 Kendric Davis 20.5 2.9 3.8 1.5 0.4 2.2 Elijah McCadden 9.4 5 1.8 0.6 0.2 0.3 Chandler Lawson 4.3 4.2 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.5 Damaria Franklin 5.9 2.8 0.5 0.7 0.4 0.9

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)